SVU event stresses research collaboration between academicians and industry experts

January 30, 2024 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - TIRUPATI

Speakers at the ‘Meet The Expert From The Industry’ event organised, here on Tuesday, by Sri Venkateswara University’s (SVU) Institution Innovation Council (IIC) and Technology Companies Association of Andhra Pradesh (TCOAP) emphasised the need for research collaboration between the academicians and industry experts for a synergic effect.

The IIC and SVU’s Research and Innovation Foundation organised the event to facilitate debate on the process of innovation development, technology readiness, commercialisation and tech transfer.

SVU vice-chancellor V. Srikanth Reddy, who served as the chief guest, urged the TCOAP, which has an MoU with SVU to take up the joint research. He recalled the presence of over thirty IT companies and over 20 electronics companies around Tirupati, employing more than 10,000 people.

SVU Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA) chief executive officer Vamsikrishna Rayala spoke on the significance of an incubation centre in universities to invoke interest towards innovation among students. TCOAP’s president Lakshmi Padileti highlighted the need for clubs to conduct extra-curricular activities while offering training in supply chain management to students.

IT Profound Inc. CEO Mohan Krishna, an alumnus of SVU, spoke on the need for self-mentoring among students, stressing on the need for business analysts for non-technical domains, while describing the importance of data analytical systems in petroleum-based companies.

SVU Registrar O.Md. Hussain, Dean (R&D) S. Vijayabhaskara Rao also took part. Awards were later presented to leading personalities under the enterprise and startup categories.