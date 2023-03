March 25, 2023 07:47 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - TIRUPATI

Sri Venkateswara Medical College (SVMC) has won the Inter-State Medical Colleges Cricket Tournament held at SV University auditorium in Tirupati on Saturday.

Teams from various medical colleges took part in the week-long tourney. In the final match, the SVMC team defeated the team of Andhra Medical College, Visakhapatnam.

The SVMC principal Dr. Chandrasekhar congratulated the college team on its victory. The winners were presented with the trophy.

