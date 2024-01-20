GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

SVMC alumni reunite after 55 years, revisit precious memories

The alumni pay tributes to the departed among their classmates, including former Chittoor MP N. Sivaprasad and former Deputy Speaker G. Kuthuhalamma

January 20, 2024 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - TIRUPATI

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan
Students of the 1968 batch of Sri Venkateswara Medical College (SVMC) pose for a group photograph at their reunion meet held in Tirupati on Saturday.

Students of the 1968 batch of Sri Venkateswara Medical College (SVMC) pose for a group photograph at their reunion meet held in Tirupati on Saturday.

The good old friends, who had parted ways over half a century ago, came together with hearty laughs and an eyeful of tears at the reunion organised by the 1968 batch of students of Sri Venkateswara Medical College (SVMC), here on Saturday.

As many as sixty students of the same batch, many of them settled across the world in Ireland, the United Kingdom, the USA as well as across India, arrived at Tirupati for the two-day get together.

The alumni paid tributes to the departed among their classmates, including the former Member of Parliament (Chittoor) N. Sivaprasad and former Deputy Speaker G. Kuthuhalamma. They were also thrilled to see their senior and mentor G. Subramanyam, who served and retired as the director of Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS).

Recalling precious moments and anecdotes from their college life, they took a quiet saunter for two hours around the playground, hostel, library and now-refurbished classrooms. The senior citizens also expressed awe at the robust change witnessed in the civic infrastructure of Tirupati.

The event coordinator Ramesh Reddy recalled their period of stay at the SVMC campus during 1968-74, while his friend A. Bhaskar Naidu admitted that they were elated to meet their old friends.

A photo gallery was organised in the evening, where the friends got their pencil art portraits drawn. A souvenir of their emerald jubilee meet was also released on the occasion.

The old friends rejoiced with effervescence at the cultural session, thus proving the age-old adage: ‘Age is just a number’.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.