SVM opens 100-bed CCC in Konaseema

Backward Classes Welfare Minister Ch. Venu Gopala Krishna on Saturday inaugurated a 100-bed COVID Care Centre established by the Smart Village Movement (SVM-A.P.) at Mori village of Sakhinetipalli mandal in East Godavari district. Collector D. Muralidhar Reddy and SVM State director Y.S. Michael said that COVID-19 patients would be provided medical and health care at the CCC equipped with oxygen facility. Full-fledged services would be offered from May 26. “The State government will extend support to run the CCC for the people of the district and also those from the rural pockets of the Konaseema region,” said Mr. Venu Gopala Krishna.