SVIMS to offer cashless treatment to patients soon

TIRUPATI

30 July 2021 00:10 IST

Those covered under insurance schemes can avail of the facility

The Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS), the super speciality hospital being run by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), will soon be offering cashless treatment to all patients covered under health insurance schemes, on a par with corporate hospitals.

TTD Executive Officer K.S. Jawahar Reddy, who reviewed the hospital’s performance with SVIMS Director and Vice-Chancellor B. Vengamma and other senior officials on Thursday, announced that a new block would be allocated at the hospital exclusively for the patients covered under YSR Aarogyasri scheme.

The officials of the Information Technology wing have been instructed to speed up the HR and hospital management applications and the engineering officials were also told to complete all civil works on a war-footing.

Advertising

Advertising

“The applications meant for online dispatch of all medical tests and scanning reports such as X Ray and MRI on Radiology Imaging System need to be improvised,” Mr. Reddy said.

SVIMS Superintendent R. Ram, TTD Chief Engineer Nageswara Rao, Financial Advisor O. Balaji, Chief Accounts Officer Ravi Prasad and IT head Sesha Reddy and SVIMS IT Manager Bhavana were present in the meeting.

Meanwhile, in another meeting on ‘Garuda Varadhi’ project, Mr. Reddy sanctioned the second instalment of ₹25 crore, thus completing the TTD’s share of ₹50 crore for the elevated corridor project. Municipal Corporation of Tirupati (MCT) Commissioner P.S. Gireesha informed him that the flyover work between Nandi Circle and Central Bus Station would be completed by August. Tirupati Smart City Corporation Limited (TSCCL) General Manager V. Chandramouli and Superintending Engineer M. Mohan were present on the occasion.