SVIMS ties up with insurance firms for cashless treatment

TIRUPATI

10 February 2022 22:56 IST

Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS), the TTD-run super specialty hospital, has announced to offer cashless medical services under health insurance. The hospital is visited daily by hundreds of patients hailing from poor as well as affluent backgrounds from across Rayalaseema for advance treatment.

After a lot of in-house discussion with third party insurance providers, the hospital has finalised IFFCO-TOKIO, Heritage Health Insurance TPA, Reliance General Insurance, Bajaj Allianz, Family Health Plan TPA, Medi Assist Insurance TPA, Good Health Insurance TPA, Future General India Insurance, MD India Health Insurance TPA and Safeway Insurance TPA as its partners, with Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with other companies is in the pipeline.

Apart from benefitting the patients, this step is also learnt to be part of making the hospital self-sufficient and independent.

For more details, patients can contact 0877 – 228 7777 Extn.2488 or email at svimshiswing@gmail.com.