Andhra Pradesh

SVIMS ties up with insurance firms for cashless treatment

Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS), the TTD-run super specialty hospital, has announced to offer cashless medical services under health insurance. The hospital is visited daily by hundreds of patients hailing from poor as well as affluent backgrounds from across Rayalaseema for advance treatment.

After a lot of in-house discussion with third party insurance providers, the hospital has finalised IFFCO-TOKIO, Heritage Health Insurance TPA, Reliance General Insurance, Bajaj Allianz, Family Health Plan TPA, Medi Assist Insurance TPA, Good Health Insurance TPA, Future General India Insurance, MD India Health Insurance TPA and Safeway Insurance TPA as its partners, with Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with other companies is in the pipeline.

Apart from benefitting the patients, this step is also learnt to be part of making the hospital self-sufficient and independent.

For more details, patients can contact 0877 – 228 7777 Extn.2488 or email at svimshiswing@gmail.com.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 10, 2022 10:57:08 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/svims-ties-up-with-insurance-firms-for-cashless-treatment/article38409512.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY