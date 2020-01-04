SVIMS, Siddha institute propose integrative treatment

Central Council for Research in Siddha (CCRS), through its Tirupati-based Siddha Clinical Research Unit (SCRU), will integrate with Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS) for offering integrated treatment.

At the national workshop on ‘Scope of Integrative Medical Treatment in Clinical Practice’ organised here on Friday, CCRS Director-General K. Kanakavalli spoke on the need for integration between medical systems.

The event was organised in connection with the birthday of ‘Siddhar Agathiyar’, which is observed as ‘Siddha Day’. Such

SVIMS Director and Vice-Chancellor B. Vengamma too acknowledged the idea of integration between various streams and the positive impact it could have on the society. Appreciating the efforts of SCRU towards integration, she said such an integrative clinical treatment approach is a better solution to face the growing morbidity across the globe.

Book released

Sree Ramachandra Medical University Dean S.P. Thyagarajan spoke on the importance of pre-clinical studies required ahead of integration of medicine streams. A book titled ‘Anthology of research reviews on Siddha integrative treatment’ was released by Dr. Vengamma and presented to Dr. Kanakavalli.

SVIMS Dean M. Hanumantha Rao, Registrar K.V. Sreedhar Babu, pharmacology head Umamaheswara Rao, Central Council for Research in Homeopathy (CCRH) research officer R.V.R. Prasad took part. Delegates who arrived from various places gave their presentations on relevant topics.