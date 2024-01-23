SVIMS ‘Pink Bus’ on 150th mission to screen rural women for cancer

January 23, 2024 08:33 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - TIRUPATI

SVIMS super speciality hospital has deputed its ‘Pink Bus’ on its 150th mission to Vadamalapeta mandal in the Nagari constituency of the Tirupati district, on Tuesday, to screen rural women for cancer.

Minister for Tourism & Culture, Sports and Youth Affairs R.K. Roja, who is also the local legislator, formally inaugurated the camp by lighting a lamp along with SVIMS Director and vice-chancellor R.V. Kumar.

Ms. Roja called it a ‘strange coincidence’ that the first, 100th and 150th camps of the cancer screening vehicle all arrived at her constituency of Nagari. “SVIMS has conducted twelve camps so far in the two municipalities and the five mandals, falling under the constituency and we are thankful for the initiative,” she said.

The vehicle has so far screened 13,000 rural women for cancer in Tirupati, Chittoor and Annamayya districts, while Rajya Sabha member Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy has offered another vehicle, which is expected to reach out to more women in rural areas.

Dr. Kumar said that SVIMS, with medical, surgical and radiation oncology departments, ranked among the top in the State offering cancer treatment. 80 women were screened at this camp.

