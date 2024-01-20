SVIMS creates record by performing multiple transplant surgeries on a single day

January 20, 2024 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - TIRUPATI

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD)‘s super speciality hospital Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS) has created a record by performing multiple transplant surgeries on a single day. Vice-chancellor and director R.V. Kumar termed it a ‘rare achievement’ which has not yet been performed in any public hospital across India.

Gollapalli Hemakumar of Puthalapattu mandal in Chittoor district was declared ‘brain-dead’ after a recent road mishap, following which his parents donated his organs. His liver, kidneys and heart were carefully extracted by the SVIMS specialists, providing an extended lease of life to four patients.

One kidney was used for a 51-year-old woman and the liver was transplanted into a 53-year-old at SVIMS itself; the heart was sent to the TTD’s Sri Padmavati Children’s Heart Centre in Tirupati for a 29-year-old; the other kidney was sent to Apollo Hospital in Nellore for a 37-year-old man.

Free surgeries

TTD’s Joint Executive Officer (Health and Education) Sada Bhargavi visited the hospital and congratulated the team. “The surgeries that could have collectively cost the patients ₹1 crore were performed free of cost under Arogyasree and the TTD’s Pranadanam scheme,” she said.

“Many rural patients are also coming forward to donate organs, in tune with the call given by the government. Our medical professionals have proved that they are second to none,” said Dr. Kumar.