SVIMS calls for voluntary blood donation

January 02, 2024 06:57 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD)-run Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS) super specialty hospital has called for voluntary blood donation as the hospital is witnessing a surge in outstation patients.

As the hospital deals with several surgeries and even cancer-related cases, which has apparently given rise to a demand-supply gap, the hospital authorities emphasise the need for voluntary blood donation. Donors can either walk directly into the blood bank or call 0877-228 7777 (Extn. 2249) for prior appointment.

