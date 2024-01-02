GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

SVIMS calls for voluntary blood donation

January 02, 2024 06:57 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD)-run Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS) super specialty hospital has called for voluntary blood donation as the hospital is witnessing a surge in outstation patients.

As the hospital deals with several surgeries and even cancer-related cases, which has apparently given rise to a demand-supply gap, the hospital authorities emphasise the need for voluntary blood donation. Donors can either walk directly into the blood bank or call 0877-228 7777 (Extn. 2249) for prior appointment.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.