SVIMS and Tata Cancer Hospital to become regional centres

TTD Executive Officer K.S. Jawahar Reddy during his visit to SVIMS oncology wing and Tata Cancer Hospital in Tirupati on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS) and the Tata Cancer Hospital, both located in nearby campuses in Tirupati, will be elevated to regional cancer centres.

TTD Executive Officer K.S. Jawahar Reddy, who visited the oncology wing of SVIMS and the Tata campus here on Sunday along with Joint Executive Officers Sada Bhargavi, V. Veerabrahmam, SVIMS Director B. Vengamma and Tata hospital in-charge B.R. Ramanan, recalled the recent visit of eminent oncologist and State government advisor Nori Dattatreyudu to the hospitals and his recommendation to this effect.

The Tata cancer hospital is expected to be inaugurated in the first week of May and the TTD has fast-tracked the process of recruiting medical staff and procuring equipment for its SVIMS.

At a meeting on Manuscripts Project held later, Dr. Reddy exhorted the officials to decipher all the scientific knowledge embedded in the age-old manuscripts and put it to use for the benefit of posterity. He directed the staff to scan, digitise and store all manuscripts available at SV University, SV Vedic University and other institutes.

In the same vein, he sought the digitisation of all manuscripts lying with the State archeological units at Kakinada and Rajamahendravaram. The Executive Officer sought ways to deliberate with the Telangana government regarding the manuscripts belonging to Andhra Pradesh and procure the same in digitised format.