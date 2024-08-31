ADVERTISEMENT

SVECW’s Radio Vishnu 90.4 sets Guinness World Record for longest broadcast

Published - August 31, 2024 08:41 pm IST - BHIMAVARAM

The Hindu Bureau

Radio Vishnu 90.4, a community radio of Sri Vishnu Engineering College for Women (SVECW), Bhimavaram, has set a Guinness World Record for the longest broadcast of 72 hours 30 minutes and 30 seconds.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2007, the community radio was commissioned to broadcast on a range of beats, primarily education, and reaches with a range of 15 kilometres from the radio station on SVECW campus.

In an official release, the institute’s principal G. Srinivasa Rao said that the certificate of the Guinness World Record was received on August 30 (Friday). “In December 2022, around 100 students of various institutions of Sri Vishnu Educational Society ran the broadcast to set the record,” he said.

K.V. Vishnu Raju, Chairman of Sri Vishnu Educational Society, unveiled the Guinness World Record certificate during a programme held on campus on Friday. J. Prasada Raju, Director (Administration), P. Srinivasa Raju, Director of Student Affairs & Administration, Prasad Kaligotla, Programme Head of Radio Vishnu 90.4 and other teaching staff were present.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US