SVECW’s Radio Vishnu 90.4 sets Guinness World Record for longest broadcast

Published - August 31, 2024 08:41 pm IST - BHIMAVARAM

The Hindu Bureau

Radio Vishnu 90.4, a community radio of Sri Vishnu Engineering College for Women (SVECW), Bhimavaram, has set a Guinness World Record for the longest broadcast of 72 hours 30 minutes and 30 seconds.

In 2007, the community radio was commissioned to broadcast on a range of beats, primarily education, and reaches with a range of 15 kilometres from the radio station on SVECW campus.

In an official release, the institute’s principal G. Srinivasa Rao said that the certificate of the Guinness World Record was received on August 30 (Friday). “In December 2022, around 100 students of various institutions of Sri Vishnu Educational Society ran the broadcast to set the record,” he said.

K.V. Vishnu Raju, Chairman of Sri Vishnu Educational Society, unveiled the Guinness World Record certificate during a programme held on campus on Friday. J. Prasada Raju, Director (Administration), P. Srinivasa Raju, Director of Student Affairs & Administration, Prasad Kaligotla, Programme Head of Radio Vishnu 90.4 and other teaching staff were present.

