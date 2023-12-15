GIFT a SubscriptionGift
SVCET gears up for Smart India Hackathon in Chittoor

December 15, 2023 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - CHITTOOR

The Hindu Bureau

Sri Venkateswara College of Engineering and Technology (SVCET) is hosting the two-day finale of the Smart India Hackathon (SIH) 2023 on its campus here on December 19 and 20. The inauguration will be held on Dec. 19 at 9.00 am.

SVCET is selected as one of the nodal centres for the nationwide event, organised by the Ministry of Education and All India Council For Technical Education (AICTE).

Speaking to the media here on Friday, SVCET principal M. Mohan Babu said that the Hackathon would be held with as many as 199 participants from various engineering colleges and universities in India — a total of 29 teams would be competing to crack 5-Problem Statements crafted by the Ministry of Home Affairs, New Delhi.

Mr. Babu said that SIH is a nationwide initiative by the Ministry of Education’s Innovation Cell to provide a platform for students to tackle the pressing problems of the Government, ministries, departments, and industries. “SIH has been acclaimed as the world’s biggest open innovation model as it fosters problem-solving abilities among students. It will be held in both software and hardware formats for higher education students,” he said.

