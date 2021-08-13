Suspicious movements around Vivekananda Reddy’s house, daughter writes to SP

Earlier this week, a bike-borne person was found moving around suspiciously near the house of Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy, who was murdered last year, in Pulivendula of Kadapa district, said the late leader’s family on Friday, August 13.

Vivekananda Reddy is AP CM Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy’s uncle.

He was found murdered in his house of Pulivendula on March 15, 2019.

The murder was committed a few weeks ahead of AP Assembly elections in 2019.

Ten days ago, CBI picked up a key witness Venkat Yadav from Goa in the case.

The suspect, later identified as Manikanta Reddy by local police, turned out to be a close associate of the local YSR Congress leader D. Siva Shankar Reddy. This, “Siva Shankar Reddy is the prime suspect in the brutal murder of my father and I have made this allegation to every investigation officer since August, 2019,” Vivekananda Reddy’s daughter Dr. N. Sunitha Reddy said in a letter sent to Kadapa Superintendent of Police (SP) on Friday.

“His close associates are moving around my house,” Dr. N. Sunitha Reddy said in the letter requesting the SP to analyse the threat perception to her family against the backdrop of the suspicious movements of the person near the house. Along with the letter, she sent a pen-drive containing video footage of the suspect’s movements at her house in Pulivendula on August 10.

She said that she was not sure why Manikanta Reddy was seen moving near their house. “This appears more like someone doing a recce of the house and surrounding areas,” she said in the letter.

Dr. N. Sunitha Reddy said that she had informed the local Circle Inspector (CI) over phone about the suspect’s movements on August 12. The CI, after identifying the suspect and questioning him, said that person was a catering contractor, who told the police that he was looking to rent a place in the area for his catering business.