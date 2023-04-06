ADVERTISEMENT

Suspension of five medicos of Kurnool Medical College revoked after clean chit in ragging case

April 06, 2023 09:18 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - KURNOOL

A parent misconstrued an argument between students for ragging, says Principal P. Sudhakar

Ramesh Susarla
The Anti-Ragging Committee of the Kurnool Government Medical College gave a clean chit to the five medical students who were accused of ragging their juniors on March 31 during a college convocation ceremony.

The five students were subsequently suspended from college and sent home, and were asked to come with their parents for a disciplinary hearing.

A five-member special inquiry committee constituted by KMC Principal P. Sudhakar quizzed the students and their parents on Thursday.

The inquiry committee found the whole incident to be ‘frivolous and blown out of proportions’.

Dr. Sudhakar told The Hindu that out of the 12-member anti-ragging committee, a lawyer and a journalist were nominated as outside members, but both of them did not attend the hearing on Thursday.

The rest of the members of the committee discussed the inquiry report and arrived at the conclusion that an argument regarding the kind of music to be played at a cultural event during the convocation was misrepresented as a case of ragging by a parent. “The parent happened to hear the argument, which he construed to be a case of ragging,” Dr. Sudhakar said.

“The issue has been closed and the suspension of the five students has been revoked. We are extremely strict when it comes to ragging on the campus and will not tolerate any incident,” the Principal said.

