Suspension of ANU students revoked

Acharya Nagarjuna University Vice-Chancellor P. Rajasekhar on Monday revoked the suspension of four PG students after protests by student organisations and political parties.

The students -- Assevadam, Naveen, Raja, and Edukondalu from Department of Journalism and English -- were suspended on February 1 on the charges of taking part in a demonstration opposing the relocation of capital from Amaravati.

The Vice-Chancellor on Saturday said the four students gave individual letters to the disciplinary committee promising that they would not take part in any demonstration on the campus thereby disturbing the peaceful atmosphere.

Later in the day, chief warden D. Ramachandran issued a notice to suspend the students. Condemning the action, leaders of the students joint action committee staged protests at the campus gate. JAC convener Ravipati Saikrishna termed the decision undemocratic.

AISF leaders Mahamkali Subba Rao and Telugu Yuvatha district general secretary R. Sai Krishna said the actions of the Vice Chancellor were highly objectionable.

District Youth Congress president Nune Pavan Teja said that the action of the university amounted to curtailing the individual freedom of expression.

Former MLA Dhullapalla Narendra also joined the protests by the students.