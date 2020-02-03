Andhra Pradesh

Suspension of ANU students revoked

Leaders of student organisations staging a protest on ANU campus.

Leaders of student organisations staging a protest on ANU campus.  

more-in

Sequel to protests by parties, various organisations

Acharya Nagarjuna University Vice-Chancellor P. Rajasekhar on Monday revoked the suspension of four PG students after protests by student organisations and political parties.

The students -- Assevadam, Naveen, Raja, and Edukondalu from Department of Journalism and English -- were suspended on February 1 on the charges of taking part in a demonstration opposing the relocation of capital from Amaravati.

The Vice-Chancellor on Saturday said the four students gave individual letters to the disciplinary committee promising that they would not take part in any demonstration on the campus thereby disturbing the peaceful atmosphere.

Later in the day, chief warden D. Ramachandran issued a notice to suspend the students. Condemning the action, leaders of the students joint action committee staged protests at the campus gate. JAC convener Ravipati Saikrishna termed the decision undemocratic.

AISF leaders Mahamkali Subba Rao and Telugu Yuvatha district general secretary R. Sai Krishna said the actions of the Vice Chancellor were highly objectionable.

District Youth Congress president Nune Pavan Teja said that the action of the university amounted to curtailing the individual freedom of expression.

Former MLA Dhullapalla Narendra also joined the protests by the students.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Andhra Pradesh
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 3, 2020 6:25:42 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/suspension-of-anu-students-revoked/article30726954.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY