Suspense over the outcome of elections to end today

The stage is set for the counting of votes for the 25 Lok Sabha and 175 Assembly constituencies in the State at 36 centres, comprising 350 counting halls, on May 23.

The process will begin with the counting of postal ballots and service votes at 8 a.m., and it will be followed by the counting of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) at 8.30 a.m. and then the Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trails (VVPAT), Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Gopal Krishna Dwivedi has said.

Addressing the media at the Secretariat on Wednesday, Mr. Dwivedi said, of the 3,05,000 and 60,000 postal ballots and service vote slips respectively issued, 2.11 lakh and 28,000 were received so far.

Tight security

The number of counting staff would be 25,000, and tight security was being provided with 25,000 police personnel, including 35 companies of Central Para-Military Forces (CPMF).

Representations were made for allotment of 10 more companies of the CPMF. There would be absolutely no compromise on maintaining law and order, he asserted.

Special observers

Mr. Dwivedi said the Election Commission of India (ECI) sent two special observers to the State. Each LS and Assembly constituency would have a separate observer. Most importantly, two engineers of the Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) were being deployed at each counting centre to quickly sort out any technical issue.

Pedestrian zones were created up to a distance of 100 metres from the counting centres, and no person would be allowed to take mobile phone inside.

Extensive training was given for the counting officers and staff to ensure that there were no discrepancies. If any counting agent was found to have a criminal record, he or she would be expelled any moment, he stated.

Watch results real time

The CEO said early trends and results could be watched real time on the website https:// results.eci.gov.in and Voter Helpline App both on iOS and Android platforms.

There would be separate draws of lots for selecting the VVPATs to be checked as per the ECI mandate, the CEO said.