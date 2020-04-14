Suspense continues on operation of buses, trains

Lakhs of people, who were stranded in the State, were tense with regard to Centre's announcement with regard to lockdown which was imposed on March 22 to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

While the Centre will be announcing its next move on lockdown on Tuesday, some thousands of people booked tickets for trains, RTC buses, and domestic flights.

Students and employees, who were stranded in the State due to lockdown, have planned their journey on April 14 night to go to their native places. Some thousands of migrant labourers and students pursuing education in various educational institutions got struck in AP due to the pandemic.

Reservations in almost all trains and buses were full. However, officials did not give any clarity till Monday evening on operation of buses and trains from Tuesday night.

APSRTC Executive Director (operations) K.S. Brahmananda Reddy said the management would give clarification on operating buses by Tuesday afternoon. Reservations were made subject to lockdown conditions, he said.

SCR Vijayawada Divisional Railway Manager P. Srinivas said there was no message from the higher authorities on running of trains from April 14 night, and the railway officials would give clarity on resuming operations by Tuesday.