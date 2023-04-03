HamberMenu
Suspended YSRCP MLA to stage ‘Jala Deeksha’ demanding bridge over causeway in his constituency

Sridhar Reddy, who was suspended from the ruling YSR Congress for alleged anti-party activities, is protesting the State government’s ‘negligence’ in getting a bridge constructed on the Pottepalem causeway

April 03, 2023 04:59 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra
Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy

Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy | Photo Credit: File photo

Nellore Rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy, who was recently suspended from the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) for alleged anti-party activities, is going to stage a ‘Jala Deeksha’ on April 6 (Thursday) in protest against the State government’s ‘negligence’ in getting a bridge constructed on the Pottepalem causeway in his constituency. 

Mr. Sridhar Reddy said that he would be sitting in ankle-deep water from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on that day to mount pressure on the State government to sanction the bridge.

In a press release, Mr. Sridhar Reddy said that Pottepalem was a crucial intersection for several villages in Nellore Rural, Udayagiri, Sarvepalli and Venkatagiri constituencies and many parts of Kadapa district.

Whenever floods occur, the Pottepalem causeway is inundated, throwing traffic out of order. The MLA had shown all of this to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy when the latter toured his area during floods in the past, and had appealed to him to solve the problems.

The Chief Minister had then promised to sanction ₹28 crore for taking up necessary works including causeway works and repairs to the Mullamudi-Kandamuru road. However, the promise has not been kept so far, Mr. Sridhar Reddy said.

Mr. Sridhar Reddy said he got an alternative road laid near the causeway but it was only a temporary arrangement. He said he had submitted representations to the officials concerned, but to no avail, which is why he was being forced to stage the protest.

