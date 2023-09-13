Suspended YSRCP leader Kotamreddy drums up support for Chandrababu Naidu

September 13, 2023 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - NELLORE

Suspended YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy has suggested to the people, who are upset over the ‘arbitrary arrest‘ of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu on ‘trumped-up charges‘ in the skill development corporation case, to take to the social media in a big way and support the former Chief Minister.

Addressing the media here on September 13 (Wednesday), the Nellore Rural MLA said that the people should set in motion a debate on the way the YSRCP government resorted to ‘vendetta politics‘.

“Unable to digest the tremendous response to the state-wide campaigns undertaken by Mr. Naidu and TDP national general secretary N. Lokesh ahead of the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, the Jagan Mohan Reddy government has foisted cases on the TDP president. People will teach the YSRCP a lesson in the elections,” said Mr. Sridhar Reddy.

He appealed to the people to widely circulate on social media the clarifications given by former IAS officer P.V. Ramesh that the Skill Development Managing Director and the Secretary were the ones who should be held responsible for the fiscal transactions, and not the former Chief Minister.

