HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Suspended YSRCP leader Kotamreddy drums up support for Chandrababu Naidu

Unable to digest the tremendous response to the campaigns undertaken by Naidu, the Jagan Mohan Reddy government has foisted cases on the TDP president, says the Nellore Rural MLA

September 13, 2023 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - NELLORE

S Murali
S. Murali
It is time people set in motion a debate on the way the YSRCP government had resorted to vendetta politics, says Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy.

It is time people set in motion a debate on the way the YSRCP government had resorted to vendetta politics, says Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy. | Photo Credit: File photo

Suspended YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy has suggested to the people, who are upset over the ‘arbitrary arrest‘ of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu on ‘trumped-up charges‘ in the skill development corporation case, to take to the social media in a big way and support the former Chief Minister.

Addressing the media here on September 13 (Wednesday), the Nellore Rural MLA said that the people should set in motion a debate on the way the YSRCP government resorted to ‘vendetta politics‘.

“Unable to digest the tremendous response to the state-wide campaigns undertaken by Mr. Naidu and TDP national general secretary N. Lokesh ahead of the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, the Jagan Mohan Reddy government has foisted cases on the TDP president. People will teach the YSRCP a lesson in the elections,” said Mr. Sridhar Reddy.

He appealed to the people to widely circulate on social media the clarifications given by former IAS officer P.V. Ramesh that the Skill Development Managing Director and the Secretary were the ones who should be held responsible for the fiscal transactions, and not the former Chief Minister.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Nellore / state politics

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.