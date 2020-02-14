Suspended Mahant takes charge as custodian at Hathiramji Mutt

Arjun Das, the erstwhile Mahant of Hathiramji Mutt who was suspended by the State government as its custodian, took charge on Friday. It was on January 29 that the Mahant was suspended amid charges of irregularities in land dealings and unceremoniously shunted out, following which Srikalahasti temple Executive Officer C. Chandrasekhar Reddy took charge as the custodian.

Friday’s development followed the directions of the High Court, wherein Justice A.V. Sesha Sai, in his verdict dated February 10, granted interim order in Writ Petition No.2391/2020, striking down the suspension proceedings of the Commissioner against the Mahant. It requires the nod from the Dharmika Parishad constituted under Section 152 of A.P. Endowments Act, 1987, to initiate action on the Mahant and since the Parishad is non-existent, the Commissioner lacks jurisdiction on the issue, the court observed.