Andhra Pradesh

Suspended Jeelugumilli SI booked for alleged rape

The West Godavari police registered a case against a sub-inspector of police, Anand Reddy, for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman at Jeelugumilli.

The SI had reportedly harassed the woman when she went to the Jeelugumilli police station to lodge a complaint. Following the allegations, Superintendent of Police Rahul Dev Sharma suspended the SI.

The SP later directed the Jangareddygudem police to book a case against Mr. Reddy under Section 376 IPC (Rape), SC and ST Atrocities Act and other charges. Investigation is on.


