Suspended from House, dissident YSRCP MLA Kotamreddy holds ‘mock Assembly’ in Nellore

March 16, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - NELLORE

Upset over not getting an opportunity to raise the issues pertaining to development concerning the people of Nellore Rural Assembly constituency in the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly, dissident YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy held a ‘mock Assembly’ at his office here on March 16 (Thursday).

The MLA said that he tried to raise in the State Assembly the issues such as the bad condition of roads, canals, the problems pertaining to Jagananna colonies in his constituency and that development projects including the facelift of Barashahid Dargah had remained a non-starter for want of funds, but in vain.

Even as Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had given a green signal for development projects including a lift irrigation scheme and a community hall for the Muslims, the Finance Department had not released funds even after he ran from pillar to post for several months, alleged the MLA, who had parted ways with the YSRCP after his phones were allegedly tapped at the behest of the party leadership.

“Despite pleading for more than four hours to speak on the people’s issues for five minutes, I was suspended from the House. However, five Ministers were given the mic and they made baseless personal allegations against me while speaking for over 40 minutes,” said Mr. Sridhar Reddy.

The MLA announced that he would launch a ‘Jala Deeksha’ for the Pottepalem bridge on April 6. “I will continue to fight over the people’s issues including the construction of a B.C. Bhavan in my constituency. I will exert pressure on the YSRCP government to focus on welfare and development,” he said.

the Shamsuddin, a supporter of the MLA, donned the role of the Speaker during the ‘mock Assembly’. He said that the people would dismiss the government for not paying attention to the issues concerning them.