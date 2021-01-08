Suspects picked up in Ramateertham case

Accused have political background, says police

The Vizianagaram district police, who are investigating the Ramateertham temple desecration case, have picked up some suspects in the case.

The accused allegedly desecrated Lord Sri Rama idol at Ramateertham on December 28, 2020, and the incident came to light the next day.

“We took about 10 persons into custody in the temple desecration case. One of the suspect, who allegedly damaged the idol, is an activist of a political party. We are probing deep into the case,” said an investigation officer.

Police are trying to find out the exact motive of desecrating the idol in Ramateertham, and who are behind the conspiracy.

Director-General of Police (DGP) D. Gautam Sawang said police rounded up the accused in some temple vandalising cases after the incident at Antarvedi Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple on September 5 last year.

“We are investigating the temple attack cases in all angles, including political instigation, conspiracy, creating communal disharmony, disturbing law and order, provoking public and other aspects. Investigation officers are verifying whether the accused have criminal or political background earlier or involved in similar cases earlier,” the DGP said.

Hacksaw seized

In a related development, Additional Director-General of Police (Law and Order) Ravi Shankar Ayyanar said that the police seized a hacksaw from an accused, who made an attempt to enter into a temple in Krishna district. The same weapon was used in an offence at Eluru, he said.

“The accused attempted to commit theft in a wine shop in Eluru a few days ago. Again, he tried to cut the iron grill of Kali Matha temple, located at Paritala, in Krishna district recently. The Kanchikacherla police took the accused into custody and seized the tool. The finger prints of the accused were matched in both (Eluru and Paritala) cases,” Mr. Ravi Shankar told The Hindu on Thursday.

“Police collected the CCTV footages in Rajamahendravaram, Ongole, Krishna and other cases occurred in the last few days. There are similarities of the modus operandi in some temple attack cases,” the Additional DGP said.