Suspects picked up in industrialist’s murder case

VIJAYAWADA

22 August 2021 03:24 IST

The police reportedly picked up a few suspects in industrialist Karanam Rahul’s death case. It is suspected that more than five persons are involved in the alleged murder.

Rahul, who was running a group of industries, was found dead in his car that was parked on the roadside, on August 18.

The police are observing the CCTV footages and the mobile call data of the suspects. Rahul was married in 2018, and the couple was staying on the outskirts of Vijayawada. He started started Zixin Cylinders Private Limited in G. Konduru mandal in Krishna district, with a partner, in 2016.

However his business partner, whose role is being suspected in Rahul’s murder, allegedly pressured him to return his share. The suspect along with few others allegedly insisted that Rahul sell his company.

Special teams had been constituted to nab the accused, a police officer said.