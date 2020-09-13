Suspects in desecration of idol held: DGP

Vijayawada

13 September 2020 23:39 IST

He directs officers to take stern action against those who try to disturb communal harmony

The police have picked up a few persons suspected to have vandalised the Lord Ganesha idol, near Rajamahendravaram in East Godavari district, Director General of Police D. Gautam Sawang has said.

Miscreants disfigured the idol at Venkatagiri village in Rajamahendravaram Rural on Saturday, triggering protests by the local residents.

Mr. Sawang was on Sunday addressing the Commissioners, Superintendents of Police, and other officers through a video-conference, wherein he stressed the need for ensuring safety of shrines.

Stating that some mischievous persons had resorted to such acts in Rajamahendravaram and Gudivada, the DGP said the police acted swiftly in both the instances.

Eluru Range DIG K.V. Mohan Rao said seven suspects were picked up for their alleged involvement in the Venktagiri incident. “Samples have been collected and sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL). The Bommuru police are investigating the case,” he added.

Brahmotsavams

Tirupati Urban SP Avula Ramesh Reddy said that 561 places of worship had been identified, which included the Tirumala Tirupati Devastanams (TTD) and other shrines manned by it. Notices had been served to 382 managements under the A.P. Public Security Act, 2013, he said.

Tirumala Town Town CI Chandrashekar said, “There are 14 TTD temples and 37 mutts. Security is being beefed up for the Brahmotsavams. The situation is being monitored through the 1,500 CC cameras arranged by the TTD.”

“A security audit has been completed at the Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple at Srisailam. A drill has been conducted on the safety of the temple,” Kurnool SP K. Fakkeerappa said.

Tungabhadra pushkarams

“We are preparing for the Tungabhadra pushkarams to be celebrated this year-end. Safety of the Mantralayam, Mahanandi and Ahobilam temples is being reviewed,” he added.

Guntur Urban SP R.N. Ammi Reddy explained the security measures being taken at the Sri Panakala Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Devasthanam at Mangalagiri.

Mr. Sawang directed the officers to ensure community participation, maintain vigil on habitual offenders and take stern action against those who try to disturb communal harmony.

Additional DG (Law and Order) Ravi Shankar Ayyanar and DIGs G. Palaraju and Rajashekar Babu were present.