Suspects being questioned in ‘alien faith’ case at Durga temple

Electronic equipment of private TV channel seized

The police are questioning suspects in the case related to broadcasting of activities of another religion at Sri Durga Malleswara Swamyvarla Devastanam.

It was alleged that one C-Channel and Keerthi Creations arranged screens to telecast Dasara Utsavams at the temple. But, on Thursday evening, the channel reportedly screened the activities of another religion, which created tension at the temple.

Temple Executive Officer (EO) D. Bramaramba said the temple management gave permission for arranging screens at the temple. A complaint has been lodged with the police on the ‘alien faith’, the EO said.

The One Town police reportedly picked up a few persons of the private channel and others on Monday, and were questioning them.

Police are investigating on whether the telecast of other religion activity was deliberate or a technical fault, and the programme was aired from the channel’s office or was done by the technicians deputed at the temple.

The investigation officers seized some electronic equipment from the C-Channel and investigation is under progress, the police said.