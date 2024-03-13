Suspecting wife’s fidelity, man kills infant daughter in Kurnool

March 13, 2024 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - KURNOOL

A man suspecting the fidelity of his wife reportedly murdered his 18-month-old daughter by slitting her throat with a sickle at Jampapuram village of Kosigi mandal on Wednesday morning.

The Kosigi Circle police said that one Shantaraju (25), an agriculture worker, married Ashirwadamma (20) a few years ago. Soon after the marriage, Shantaraju kept harassing his wife, suspecting her fidelity. Neighbours informed the police that the couple were known for frequent quarrels.

Against this backdrop, Shantaraju abducted his 18-month-old daughter from his wife while she was asleep in the early hours. Taking her to a haystack nearby, he reportedly slit her throat with a sickle, killing the baby instantaneously. The neighbours caught the accused while he tried to escape from the spot, and handed him over to the police. A case has been registered and further investigation is on.

Meanwhile, in another incident, a mentally ill woman, Hindumathi (26) of Yerraguntla village of Sirvella mandal, reportedly consumed some poisonous substance on Wednesday morning. A few hours later, she breastfed her infant daughter. The family members found both the mother and the infant dead. The area police shifted the bodies to the local government hospital for autopsy and a case was registered.

