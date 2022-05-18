Suspecting trafficking, GRP men deboard 30 children from train
The Government Railway Police (GRP) made 30 minor boys (all aged around 12) hailing from a minority community deboard Train No. 15228 Muzaffarpur-Yeshwanthpur Express, at the Visakhapatnam Railway Station suspecting child trafficking as they were travelling without their parents.
The 30 children were travelling with five guardians, who reportedly claimed that they were travelling to Kasaragod in Kerala from Bihar to join Madarsa Tajweedul Quran.
They were handed over to the Child Welfare Department in Visakhapatnam for further action.
