November 18, 2023 06:10 am | Updated 01:05 am IST - RAYACHOTI

Suspecting his wife’s fidelity, a man had reportedly throttled her to death on the outskirts of Rayachoti town on Thursday night.

According to the police, one Venkatarama (40) of Sundupalle mandal and Revathi (35) of Veeraballe mandal of Annamayya district got married 14 years ago and settled in Rayachoti town. A few months ago, the husband returned from Kuwait after working there for two years. The couple has two daughters and a son.

Ever since his return from Kuwait, Venkatarama kept harassing Revathi physically and mentally on suspicion of infidelity. The woman had also approached the police several times and Venkataramana was given counseling on this issue.

To overcome financial stringency after her husband stopped providing money to maintain the family, Revathi joined as a worker at a newly opened shopping mall in Rayachoti on Thursday. Objecting to this, Venkataramana took the spouse away from the workstation on a bike in the evening. At an isolated spot on the outskirts, the accused had reportedly strangled her to death by using her chunni. Later, the accused called her mother-in-law to say that he had killed Revathi. The police shifted the body to an area hospital for autopsy and registered a case. A search was launched for the husband, who is at large.

Woman commits suicide

In another incident, a housewife, Harshavardhini (26), reportedly died by suicide at her residence at Saraswathi Nagar Rayachoti mandal on Thursday night. The police said that the deceased from Rayachoti town got married to Balakrishna of Sambepalle mandal six years ago, and the couple has a son. As the husband suspected her fidelity for the last few years, the woman reportedly got vexed and resorted to the extreme step. The police registered a case and took up further investigation.

Those battling suicidal tendencies can dial 100 to seek counselling.

