Suspecting fidelity, man slits wife’s throat

A man allegedly slit the throat of his wife, suspecting her fidelity, while she was asleep, at Gundla Buruju in Madanapalle rural circle in the early hours of Friday.
The accused Babu Rao (30) is an auto-rickshaw driver. His wife, Kiranmayi (25), was rushed a government hospital at Madanapalle. She underwent a three-hour surgery. Her condition is said to be stable. Babu Rao has been taken into police custody.
COVID patient ends life
An 80-year-old woman reportedly ended her life by hanging herself from a tree at Kalijavedu in GD Nellore mandal, 20 km from the district headquarters on Friday morning. The police said the woman, who was said to be ill since a week, tested positive for the virus on Thursday evening and the COVID-19 task force was planning to put her under institutional isolation in Chittoor. A case has been registered. The people in distress can seek help by dialling 100.
