Suspecting affair, man kills wife, garlands body before surrendering to police in Andhra Pradesh’s Tenali

November 18, 2022 07:14 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - GUNTUR

The Tenali Rural police were taken aback on Thursday after a man walked into the police station and informed them that he had just murdered his wife suspecting her of infidelity.

Identified as Kakarla Venkata Kotaiah, the man was immediately taken into custody even as a police team rushed to the spot where Kotaiah said he had killed his wife.

Arriving at the scene of the crime, police found the body of Kotaiah’s wife Swati, 35, lying in a pool of blood with a garland of flowers around her neck. Police shifted Swati’s body to a hospital for an autopsy and registered a case under Section 302 of the IPC against Kotaiah.

Revealing further details to the media on Friday, Tenali II-Town Circle Inspector S. Venkata Rao said that Kotaiah and Swati, who were married for the last 18 years, lived in Gandhi Nagar in Tenali town along with their two sons aged 17 and 15. Swati ran a beauty parlour while Kotaiah worked as a lorry driver, police said.

Of late, the couple used to fight frequently as Kotaiah used to accuse her of being in an extramarital relationship with a man in their locality. At 2 p.m. on Thursday, Kotaiah bought a knife and a garland of flowers, intending to kill his wife. Barging into Swati’s beauty parlour, Kotaiah attacked her with the knife, inflicting grievous wounds on her neck and face, killing her on the spot, police said.

A complaint was lodged by Swati’s father P. Venkateswara Rao, based on which a case of murder was registered against Kotaiah.