Suspected tiger movement near Abhobilam of Andhra Pradesh

Published - November 06, 2024 08:07 pm IST - NANDYAL

The wild animal hit a vehicle occupied by five persons, who were travelling to Lakshminarasimha Swamy temple through the Nallamala forest area

The Hindu Bureau

A wild animal, suspected to be a tiger, was hit by a car on the Allagadda to Ahobhilam main road in Nandyal district on Wednesday morning. The wild animal was hunting a troop of monkeys and crashed into the car, forest officials said.

According to forest officials, a group of five persons were on their way to Lakshminarasimha Swamy temple at Ahobilam through the dense Nallamala forest area. After they crossed the Lower Ahobhilam falling under the Rudraram forest range, the wild animal hit their vehicle, then got up and retreated into the forest.

Startled by the accident, the driver veered off the road and hit a roadside electric pole. With the impact of the collision, the vehicle suffered a dent on the front portion.

The occupants alerted other motorists who in turn alerted police and forest officials. Forest officials said there was no sign of blood of any animal and they are searching for any injured animal in the forest area near the place of accident.

