Andhra Pradesh

Suspected Maoists axe tree, disrupt power in Agency

Electricity Department staff, along with the residents, trying to restore power supply at Pega village on Sunday.

Police on high alert ahead of bandh called tomorrow

In an act suspected to be of the Maoists, a tree was axed in the early hours of Sunday on the road between Pega and Edugurallapalli villages of Chintoor mandal in the district that led to disruption in power supply in the vicinity in the Agency area.

The area where the tree was axed is located about 15-km from Sarivela village, where suspected Maoists allegedly torched road construction machinery on Saturday.

“Electricity authorities came to know about disruption in power at around 2 a.m. on Sunday due to axing of a tree. Whether it is an act of the Maoists is yet to be ascertained. We have not found any letter from the Maoists at the site to attribute the act to them,” Chintoor Circle Inspector G. Yuvakumar said.

As a precautionary measure, the police did not attempt to visit the site . Mr. Yuvakumar said the police were on high alert as the tribal groups called for bandh on June 9 against the scrapping of GO 3, which provides cent percent reservation to the tribals.

Printable version | Jun 8, 2020 12:00:10 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/suspected-maoists-axe-tree-disrupt-power-in-agency/article31774670.ece

