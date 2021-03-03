Suspected COVID patients shifted to GGH

Medical staff and the police personnel shifted two train passengers, who reportedly contracted COVID-19, to the Government General Hospital (GGH) here on Tuesday.
On receiving information that two passengers travelling on Kerala Express were affected with the virus, the police made them to alight the train in Vijayawada.
They arranged an ambulance, offered Personal Protective Equipment kits to them and the staff, and shifted them to the GGH. The two passengers were travelling from Chenganur to Nagpur, railway officials said.
An alert has been sounded in Vijayawada railway station, with the detection of fresh COVID cases.
Medical and Health department officials were not available for their comment on the fresh COVID-19 cases in the city.
