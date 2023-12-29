Suspected COVID-19 death reported in Sri Sathya Sai district

December 29, 2023 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - HINDUPUR

Sri Sathya Sai district in Andhra Pradesh reported the first case of suspected COVID-19 death on December 29 (Friday).

Bhaskar Joshi, who had undergone open heart surgery earlier and had other co-morbid conditions, died while undergoing treatment at the Sathya Sai Super Specialty Hospital in Puttaparthi, District Medical & Health Officer (DMHO) S. Krishna Reddy said.

Joshi tested positive for COVID-19, but the test results were received after his death. He was on ventilator support. “We are taking all step to check the infection,” he said.

Meanwhile, four COVID-19 case have been reported from Tirupati and it was confirmed through rapid tests at the testing centre at SVRR Government General Hospital. DMHO U. Sreehari said that those who tested positive in rapid test would undergo RT-PCR test for confirmation.

