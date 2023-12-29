ADVERTISEMENT

Suspected COVID-19 death reported in Sri Sathya Sai district

December 29, 2023 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - HINDUPUR

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan

Sri Sathya Sai district in Andhra Pradesh reported the first case of suspected COVID-19 death on December 29 (Friday).

Bhaskar Joshi, who had undergone open heart surgery earlier and had other co-morbid conditions, died while undergoing treatment at the Sathya Sai Super Specialty Hospital in Puttaparthi, District Medical & Health Officer (DMHO) S. Krishna Reddy said.

Joshi tested positive for COVID-19, but the test results were received after his death. He was on ventilator support. “We are taking all step to check the infection,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, four COVID-19 case have been reported from Tirupati and it was confirmed through rapid tests at the testing centre at SVRR Government General Hospital. DMHO U. Sreehari said that those who tested positive in rapid test would undergo RT-PCR test for confirmation.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US