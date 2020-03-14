Andhra Pradesh

Suspected COVID-19 case shifted to GGH

Officials at the Government Hospital in Vijayawada performed a mock drill on Friday

Officials at the Government Hospital in Vijayawada performed a mock drill on Friday   | Photo Credit: KVS Giri

Mock drill conducted to spread awareness on the virus

A suspected COVID-19 case was referred to the Government General Hospital (GGH) in Vijayawada on Friday.

Sources said a student, who returned from Germany, consulted doctors at the Gannavaram airport after he showed symptoms of the virus and he was shifted directly to the GGH for treatment from the airport. The identity of the student has not been revealed.

Meanwhile, doctors and staff at the GGH conducted a mock drill to spread awareness on the dreaded virus. Sporting face masks, they received and shifted the ‘virus-afflicted’ in wheel-chairs to the isolated wards created to treat them with remarkable swiftness. The doctors, nurses and staff had their faces covered with masks while ‘treating’ them to prevent transmission of the virus.

