Andhra Pradesh: Suspect-sheeters cautioned to stay away from red sanders smuggling

We will be keeping a close eye on your movements, warn police

The Madanapalle sub-division police on Sunday conducted counseling for 50 persons, carrying suspect sheets, at the Deputy Superintendent of Police’s Office at Madanapalle, cautioning them to desist from extending any support to the red sanders smuggling networks or joining them.

Circle Inspector S. Murali Krishna said that given the growing number of red sanders cases in the division, suspect sheets were opened on 50 persons. He said that the division from Piler to KV Palle close to the Seshachalam hills is vulnerable to the red sanders operations.

“Despite the 24x7 surveillance on highways and rural roads, the smuggling operatives are somehow able to escape,” he said.

The police officer warned the suspect-sheeters that if their involvement comes to light, they would be liable to face criminal cases under the PD Act.

“Your thoughtless errands for earning money would only land your families in trouble. The police will always be at the forefront to guide your families to avail all the government welfare programmes to join the mainstream of life, and desist from getting involved in illegal activities,” Mr. Murali Krishna said.

Those facing the suspect sheets were warned that their activities would be under the scanner, and the sheets would be lifted based on their behavioral changes or converted into PD Act cases if their involvement gets detected.

The Inspector said that Superintendent of Police V. Harshavardhan Raju and Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) A. Ravi Manohar Achari would be reviewing suspect sheets and PD Act cases periodically.