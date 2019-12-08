Suspect in sexual assault, murder case was addicted to porn: police

The suspect in the sexual assault and murder of a 60-year-old woman was addicted to watching porn, the police said on Saturday.

Kesanakurthi Nagababu (31) was arrested on December 4 on the charge of sexually assaulting and killing the woman at Guttenadeevi Vemavaram village of I. Polavaram mandal in East Godavari district.

The incident came to light when the local people found the body of the woman in her house and alerted the police.

Nagababu allegedly forced his way into the house, and sexually assaulted the woman and later strangled her to death on the night of December 3. He was also charged with making good with ₹80,000 cash, the police said.

He was arrested the following day and booked on charges of murder for gain, sexual assault and tampering with evidence.

“We have seized his mobile phone and found it contained many porn videos,” an investigation officer said.

The case has gained importance because women’s organisations, rights activists and student unions are demanding a ban on porn websites, which they argue are among the prime reasons for increasing crime against women and children.

“During questioning, the suspect confessed to be in the habit of watching porn videos,” East Godavari Superintendent of Police Adnan Nayeem Asmi told The Hindu.

“Nagababu had been deserted by his wife as he allegedly behaved like a psycho. He was arrested in the past by the Sarpavaram police in a theft case. In the present case, he sprinkled chilli powder in the house to avoid detection by the dog squads and CLUES teams,” the SP said.

“He had watched porn before committing the heinous crime. We gathered the CCTV footage and scientific evidence in the case,” said an officer investigating the case.

Angered residents beat him up when the sniffer dog pounced on him.

“The vaginal swabs, and blood and specimen samples of the deceased, as also the samples of the suspect, have been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory for examination,” the police said.