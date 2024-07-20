‘Suspect’ in Nandyal girl’s rape and murder case found dead on police station premises

A 35-year-old man, Yohan, a resident of Muchumarri village of Nandyal district, was found dead under suspicious circumstances on Miduthuru police station premises on Saturday.

According to information, the deceased was a suspect in the rape and murder of a minor girl at Muchumarri, which was reported on July 10.

As part of investigation, Yohan was said to have been brought to the police station on July 19 evening. The police had already detained three minors in this case.

Yohan was found dead with some injuries on his body, and the body was shifted to the area hospital for autopsy.