Suspect in Divya Tejaswini murder case produced in court

VIJAYAWADA

07 November 2020 16:24 IST

Nagendra Kumar remanded to judicial custody for 14 days

The Disha Mahila Police produced B. Nagendra Kumar, suspect in Vankayalapati Divya Tejaswini’s murder case, in the court on Saturday.

An engineering student, Divya Tejaswini (22), resident of Kristurajupuram in the city, was stabbed to death at her residence on October 15. The Machavaram police registered a case and later shifted it to Disha Mahila Police station.

Nagendra Kumar, who was suspect in the case too suffered injuries and was admitted in Guntur Government General Hospital (GGH). Police arrested him, after he was released from the hospital on Friday.

Advertising

Advertising

Disha Mahila Police Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), V.V. Naidu, who is investigating the case, said that Nagendra Kumar was produced in First Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (1st ACMM) court, which remanded him to judicial custody for 14 days.

The suspect was shifted to Mahilipatnam district jail. Earlier, police conducted medical tests for Narendra Kumar in Vijayawada GGH, Mr. Naidu said.