August 05, 2023 05:38 pm | Updated 05:38 pm IST - ELURU

Mallavarapu Suryateja on Saturday took charge as the Project Officer of the Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA-K.R.Puram) in Eluru district.

The 2020 Indian Administrative Officer has previously served as Sub-Collector of Narsapuram in the West Godavari district.

Mr. Suryateja on Saturday met Eluru District Collector V. Prasanna Venkatesh and Joint Collector B. Lavanya Veni at the Collectorate and he was briefed about the Agency areas.

