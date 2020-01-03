Suryalanka gearing up for beach festival

The sandy beach front of Suryalanka, near Bapatla, is gearing up to host a beach festival on January 10 and 11.

Residents of this coastal town are ringing in the new year by organising the beach festival during the second week of this month. The two-day event is expected to showcase the pristine beauty of the shallow beach, the safest in the coastline of the State and also exhibit the local culture and tradition.

Deputy Speaker and local MLA Kona Raghupati, who is the brain behind the beach festival, said the idea behind the festival was to showcase the beauty of the beach to the people across the State. In yet another innovative move, Mr. Raghupati decided to spend 50% of the allotted fund for the festival to create permanent infrastructure on the beach front.

For the tourists, the beach has become the most favoured destination for the IT professionals from Hyderabad and Bengaluru. The Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) has constructed Haritha Beach Resorts, initially with 14 guest houses and later doubled its occupancy.

Mr. Raghupati along with Collector I. Samuel Ananda Kumar and other officials conducted the review meetings and said they expect a footfall of more than 50,000 for the beach festival. Separate toilets for men and women would be built on the beach, he said. Beach sports like volleyball, kabbadi would be held, and cultural carnival would showcase the rich cultural legacy of the coastal town.

The State Government has released ₹1 crore for the beach festival.