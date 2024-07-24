GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Surya Teja assumes charge as NMC Commissioner

He directs the Engineering department officials to speed up the renovation works of Anna Canteens and make them ready by August 15

Published - July 24, 2024 09:10 pm IST - Nellore

The Hindu Bureau
Mallavarapu Surya Teja assuming charge as Commissioner of Nellore Municipal Corporation on Wednesday.

Mallavarapu Surya Teja assuming charge as Commissioner of Nellore Municipal Corporation on Wednesday.

Mallavarapu Surya Teja assumed charge as the new Commissioner of Nellore Municipal Corporation (NMC) on Wednesday.

Upon taking office, he assured transparent governance and that he would resolve the problems of people under the jurisdiction, regarding drinking water, roads, sanitation and any other prevalent issues in the city. He further said that regular meetings will be conducted with all departments in NMC for the development of the city. NMC officials and staff of all departments welcomed the new commissioner and congratulated him.

Mr. Teja along with the concerned officials inspected various departments of the NMC including Revenue, Establishment, Public Health, Town Planning, Engineering, and Command Control Room. He directed the officials of all departments to work in coordination.

Anna Canteens

During a review meeting on Wednesday evening, the Commissioner ordered the Engineering department officials to speed up the renovation works of the Anna Canteens within the city limits and make them ready by August 15, 2024.

He urged them to clean the premises of the Anna Canteens and ensure all necessary infrastructure such as electricity, lights and furniture for the management.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.