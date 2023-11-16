Surya Prabha and Chandra Prabha Vahana Seva performed at Tiruchanur temple in Andhra Pradesh

November 16, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - TIRUPATI

Goddess Padmavati was taken out in a procession on ‘Surya Prabha Vahanam’ in the morning and ‘Chandra Prabha Vahanam’ in the evening on November 16 (Thursday), the seventh day of the nine-day Kartheeka Brahmotsavams, at the Tiruchanur temple.

The processions symbolise the Goddess riding the celestial bodies such as the sun and the moon, a metaphor for wielding control over the universe. Both the ‘vahanams’ were represented by a spherical halo behind the deity— the Surya Prabha is a golden halo representing the dazzling sun while the Chandra Prabha is a silver halo resembling the milky white moon.

‘Snapana Thirumanjanam’ was performed at Sri Krishna Mukha Mandapam in the afternoon, as a part of which the deity was given a bath with milk, curd, honey, coconut water and aromatic substances such as turmeric and sandal.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tirumala Tirupati senior and junior pontiffs Pedda Jeeyangar and Chinna Jeeyangar, TTD Chairman B. Karunakar Reddy, Joint Executive Officer V. Veerabrahmam, Deputy Executive Officer C. Govindarajan participated in the procession.

Meanwhile, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy inspected the arrangements being made for the ‘Panchami Theertham’, considered the grand finale of the Brahmotsavams.

Apart from the pushkarini (temple tank) where over one lakh devotees are expected to take a holy dip, Mr. Reddy inspected the German sheds being installed at three locations around the temple, where 25,000 devotees would be accommodated during their waiting period.

Tirupati Superintendent of Police P. Parameswara Reddy reviewed the traffic diversion plans and security arrangements being made for the ‘Panchami Theertham’.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.