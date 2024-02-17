Surya Namaskarams, special pujas mark Ratha Saptami festival in Vijayawada temples

February 17, 2024 08:17 am | Updated 08:17 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Religious fervour marked ‘Ratha Sapthami’ as devotees offered ‘Surya Namaskarams’ and performed special pujas on Friday. Heavy rush was seen at the temples on the occasion of ‘Ratha Sapthami’. The Durga ghat witnessed rush as devotees thronged to take a holy dip to mark the ‘Magha sukla saptami’ festival. The temples, more particularly, Sri Vijayeeswara Swamy temple and Indrakeeladri, wore a festive look. They offered ‘Surya Namaskarams’ to the Sun God.

The ‘Rathasaptami’ festival, also known as ‘Surya Jayanthi’, was celebrated in the city amidst religious ecstasy. Hundreds of devotees had darshan of Goddess Kanakadurga Devi atop Indrakeeladri. Sri Parvathi Sametha Ramalingeswara Swamy temple at Yanamalakuduru, Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple, Sri Kanakadurga temple and other shrines were packed with devotees for ‘Surya Jayanthi’. The priests of Sri Durga Malleswara Swamyvarla Devasthanam conducted Suryopasana, Aruna parayana and Mahasoura parayana on the occasion. The devotees cooked payasam on firewood stoves at Vijayeswara Swamy temple located downhill Indrakeeladri in Vijayawada as part of Rathasaptami celebrations, while the Vedic scholars and priests chanted hymns and Aruna Parayanam.

Referring to religious scriptures, Uttaradi Mutt scholar Kanugovi Vasudevacharya said that Saptami tithi is dedicated to Lord Surya. Shukla Paksha Saptami in Magha month is known as Rathasaptami or Magha Saptami. One should take a bath during Arunodaya on Ratha Saptami. Taking a bath in a water body like a river, or canal is preferred over taking a bath at home, he said.

The devotees keep leaves of jilledu (Calotropis gigantea) on their heads and shoulders before taking a bath. They believe that Surya blesses them with good health and fortunes if they take a bath with leaves of jilledu before sunrise.